India watchful as Chinese ship docks in Maldives





"As these developments are concerned especially in our neighbourhood and beyond. All these developments which have an impact on our national security, on our economic security, we are watchful of them and we take whatever appropriate measures that are taken to safeguard it," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing.





"These are developments on which we keep our close eye and take measures that are appropriate on our side," he added.





Earlier, Chinese marine research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 returned to Maldivian waters, marking its second visit to the archipelago nation within two months.





The vessel was observed docked at the Thilafushi industrial island's harbour, although the specific reason for its return remains undisclosed by the government.





However, it's worth noting that the government had previously confirmed permission for the ship to dock during its initial visit. -- ANI

