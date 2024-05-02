How did accused die in secure lock-up: Sena UBT





Thapan was found dead in a Mumbai police lock-up, with preliminary reports suggesting suicide.





Anand Dubey expressed skepticism over the circumstances of Thapan's death, questioning how an accused involved in a high-profile case could end up dead in a secure lock-up.





"This is a big conspiracy. We appeal to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take this matter seriously, otherwise, no one will trust law and order anymore. If those threatening Salman Khan are roaming freely and dying without any investigation, what will you do with the common man? This needs to be investigated immediately," Dubey said on Wednesday.





Dubey suggested that powerful figures, possibly from criminal gangs or high-ranking police officials, could be involved in the incident.





"One (Anuj Thapan) of the two accused who fired a bullet at Salman Khan's house died in the Mumbai police and crime branch lock-up today. It's being said that he committed suicide. Now you tell me, how did a criminal involved in such a serious matter, who was caught with much effort, end up dead? No one is willing to answer. Could it be that a gang or group, trying to threaten and extort Salman Khan, was behind this? And when they learned that the accused had been caught and would reveal everything, they killed him?," Dubey said.





"Is it possible that a politician or a high-ranking police officer is involved? How could someone die in the secure lock-up of Mumbai police? If the accused had remained alive, much could have come to light. Many secrets could have been exposed. But everything ended with his death," he added.





Earlier on May 1, Mumbai Police informed that Anuj Thapan, allegedly attempted suicide and hung himself inside the lock-up. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead. He was allegedly one of the arms suppliers in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house. -- ANI

