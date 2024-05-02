RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hope Lord Ram, Lord Shiv give Cong sense: Yogi
May 02, 2024  11:01
Mallikarjun Kharge had invoked Lord Shiv during a rally
Reacting to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on Lord Ram and Lord Shiv, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party is taking out its losing frustration by insulting the beliefs of India's sanatan.

Speaking with ANI, Yogi Adityanath said, "They (Congress) are taking out their losing frustration by playing with the beliefs of India's sanatan. By picking such sensitive issues during the elections, Congress is trying to insult India's faith."

"Ram and Shiva are not different... Lord Ram himself worshipped Lord Shiva. Both complement each other... The reality of Congress is coming to the fore. It is the tendency of the Congress to insult the Sanatan tradition of India, to defame it, to play with the faith of India and the Congress President is saying the same thing in his speeches. This statement of his is extremely condemnable," the UP CM further said.

The UP Chief Minister said the statements from the Congress signalled the downfall of the party.

"The truth of Congress is coming out. To insult the sanatan tradition of India... To play with the faith of India. This is the way of Congress. The UP CM also said that the downfall of Congress has begun. "This is the start of Congress' downfall ... And I hope Lord Ram and Lord Shiv give them some sense," Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh and seeking votes in support of Congress candidate Shivkumar Dahariya, had said, "This candidate is Shivkumar Dahariya. His name is Shivkumar - 'barabar ye Ram ka muqabla kar sakta hai kyunki ye Shiv hai' (He can compete with Ram because he is Shiva). I am also Mallikarjun. (Main bhi Shiv hoon)."

Further slamming the Congress, Yogi Adityanath also accused the party for its policy of divide and rule. "It has been Congress' policy of divide and rule. And the Congress is taking forward the legacy of Britishers... Congress, in the name of caste, religion, language has divided the country. They have done it before also and will do it in the future as well."
Who Is Harshal Patel Copying?
