RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC bars ayurvedic drug on lawsuit filed by 'Viagra'
May 02, 2024  16:43
image
The Delhi high court has permanently restrained the use of the "Vigoura" mark by a homeopathic drug manufacturer for selling its medicine for sexual disorders. 

The court's decision came on a lawsuit for trademark infringement filed by Pfizer Products Inc., which sells a well-recognised erectile dysfunction allopathic drug under the "Viagra" trademark. 

Stating that there was a "strong potential" for confusion between the two names because of their resemblances and overlap in commercial operations, Justice Sanjeev Narula directed Renovision Exports Private Limited not to use "Vigoura" or any other mark that is "deceptively similar" to Pfizer's trademark "Viagra". 

It also ruled that the plaintiff shall be entitled to nominal damages of Rs 3 lakh, recoverable jointly and severally from the defendant entity. 

"The defendants or anyone acting on their behalf are permanently restrained from manufacturing, selling or offering for sale, marketing, advertising or in any other manner using the mark 'VIGOURA' or any mark deceptively similar to the plaintiff's trademark 'VIAGRA' in relation to any of their goods as would amount to infringement or passing off of the plaintiff's registered mark 'VIAGRA'," the court said in its order passed on Wednesday. 

"Plaintiff's trademark 'VIAGRA' is highly recognised by its name in the sphere of erectile dysfunction drugs. They have invested heavily in building a brand and owing to its success, 'VIAGRA' has acquired national and global repute. Consequently, the defendants' subsequent adoption of the impugned mark with the knowledge of the plaintiff's existence warrants an award of damages in the plaintiff's favour," the court said. 

It observed that there was material that successfully proved Pfizer's status as the proprietor of the "Viagra" trademark and the company's successful registration in India further proved its exclusive ownership over the mark. 

The court said "Vigoura" and "Viagra" exhibited a high degree of phonetic similarity that could mislead consumers into believing that the former was either a variant of or endorsed by the makers of "Viagra".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record in April
Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record in April

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel were among the major gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis...

Our votebank is every Indian: Kharge writes to Modi
Our votebank is every Indian: Kharge writes to Modi

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said when the elections are over, people will only remember him as the PM who indulged in 'divisive and communal speeches filled with...

Cong manifesto talks about reservation to Muslims: Modi
Cong manifesto talks about reservation to Muslims: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark on Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, and accused the opposition party of trying to divide Hindus for its appeasement politics.

Licious eyes IPO in 24 months, 500 stores in five years
Licious eyes IPO in 24 months, 500 stores in five years

The fresh meat and seafood delivery startup Licious plans to set up 500 stores nationwide within the next five years as part of an omnichannel strategy. The aim is to attract new users in the offline channel and encourage them to...

Guess How Many Movie Tickets Were Bought!
Guess How Many Movie Tickets Were Bought!

More than 157 million Indians watched at least one film in the theatre in 2023.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances