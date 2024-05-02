RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Goldy Brar not killed in US shooting, says police
May 02, 2024  14:47
image
The police in the US state of California have dismissed reports that the victim of a shooting incident in Fresno city was Canada-based terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who was the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, according to a media report. 

The Fresno police on Wednesday identified the man killed in an alley at Fairmont and Holt avenues as 37-year-old Xavier Gladney in a gang-related interpersonal dispute. 

The police on Wednesday also said the incident was not connected to a case involving a reputed gang killing in India, The Fresno Bee newspaper reported. 

Speculative reports in Indian media on Wednesday claimed the victim was Brar, a suspect in the killing of Moosewala, it said. 

The Fresno police said the department was receiving several calls from international media and that officers were working to debunk any connections between the slayings, the paper said. 

Police officers at 5:30 pm on Tuesday were at the alley at Fairmont and Holt after receiving information about a shooting incident. Officers arrived and found Gladney with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 13-year-old was also dropped off at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. 

Fresno Police Lt Paul Cervantes on Wednesday said the teen was at the location where shots were fired. 

Homicide detectives have identified the alleged shooter as 33-year-old Darren Williams. 

Cervantes said a warrant has been issued for Williams's arrest on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon The motive is a gang-related interpersonal dispute, Cervantes said. 

An activist of the banned Babbar Khalsa International, Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters. 

He hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab and is reportedly residing in Brampton, Canada. He was designated a terrorist by the Indian government under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, this year. 

In a notification, the Union home ministry said Brar, backed by a Pakistan-based agency, has been involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Are MF Stress Tests Of Any Use?
Are MF Stress Tests Of Any Use?

These are usually found among small and midcaps. It is not easy to find such stocks, especially after a strong bull market, discovers Debashis Basu.

Bowling to these legends feels normal: Harpreet Brar
Bowling to these legends feels normal: Harpreet Brar

Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar opened up about the areas he tries to aim for while bowling against some of the best hitters of the tournament in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna
Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Hassan Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.

Uber Cup: Chaliha's fight ends in agony as Indian women's team loses to Japan
Uber Cup: Chaliha's fight ends in agony as Indian women's team loses to Japan

Ashmita Chaliha produced a gallant fight before the young and inexperienced Indian women's team suffered a 0-3 loss to formidable Japan in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Chengdu on Thursday.

Most NRIs Voted In Kerala!
Most NRIs Voted In Kerala!

If 74.9 per cent of NRI voters are from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh at 6.4 per cent, Maharashtra at 4.7 per cent, Tamil Nadu and Telangana at 2.9 per cent each follow way behind.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances