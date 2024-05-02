EC transfers Pandian's wife in Odisha on BJP plaint





She is the wife of BJD leader V K Pandian, a close associate of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.





Kartikeyan was holding the post of commissioner cum secretary in the department of Mission Shakti, Odisha.





The sources said Kartikeyan was shunted out with immediate effect following complaints of alleged misuse of public office.





The BJP had petitioned the Election Commission to remove Karthikeyan from her post contending that she was "actively" operating as an agent of the ruling BJD in the state.

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered the immediate transfer of senior Odisha bureaucrat Sujata R Kartikeyan to a non-public dealing department following complaints of alleged misuse of public office, sources said.