Country's daughters lost, Brij Bhushan won: Sakshi





Top wresters, including Sakshi, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India chief and sat at Jantar Mantar for months demanding his arrest.





Brij Bhushan is the sitting Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, and his son now getting the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket for the seat has rankled the protesting wrestlers.





In a post on 'X' Sakshi wrote, "The daughters of the country lost, Brij Bhushan won."





The Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi, who quit wrestling last year, added that the wrestlers' demand for justice had not been heeded to.





"We all put our careers at stake, slept on the streets for many days in sun and rain. Till date, Brij Bhushan has not been arrested. We were not demanding anything, we were only demanding justice," she said. -- PTI

