Cong wants EC to clarify 6% difference in turnout

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Mukesh Nayak on Thursday raised doubts on the increase in final voting percentage of the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls saying there was a difference of six percentage between the provisional figures and exact figures given by the Election Commission of India (ECI).





Nayak said that it never happened in the history till date that the ECI took so long to release the exact voting percentage and that the ECI should clarify.





"There is a difference of six per cent between the provisional figures and exact figures given by the ECI for the 102 seats of the first phase and 88 seats of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, whenever the Election Commission used to provide provisional figures, the exit figures were given within one to one and a half days. This has been the history and tradition till now. This time EC provided exact figures 10 days after the provisional figures," Nayak said.





In the provisional figures, voter turnout was observed at 60 per cent in the first phase and 61 per cent (actually 60.96 per cent) in the second phase.





When the EC released the exact figures after 10 days, there was a difference of six per cent, 66.14 per cent in the first phase and 66.76 per cent in the second phase, the Congress leader said.





"A difference of six per cent between provisional and exact figures has never happened in Indian history. There is another important thing in the complete figures given by the Election Commission this time. They used to give the figures of total votes exercised but this time they have not provided the figures of total votes. From this, we feel that there is a lot of doubt in the difference of six per cent and it is quite natural," the congress leader said.





"The whole process and the entire operation raises a doubt and it is a matter of great concern. First, there is a difference of 10 days in releasing the provisional figures and the exact figures. Till date in history, there has never been a delay of over one or one and a half days. Also, there has never been a difference of six percent. There used to be a difference of one to one and a half percent only," he said.





The delay and difference in voting percentage raised doubts and the Election Commission should hold a press conference and clarify it, the Congress leader said.





Notably, the Election Commission of India released exact figures of the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls on April 30.





The first phase was held on April 19 for 102 seats and the polling for the second phase was held on April 26 for 88 parliamentary seats across the country. -- ANI