Catch 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' on May 17 on...

May 02, 2024  15:09
Animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, a prequel to S S Rajamouli's two blockbuster Baahubali movies, is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on May 17, the streamer announced on Thursday. 

Created by Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan of The Legend of Hanuman fame, the show promises to take the audiences into an animated world of Baahubali to experience an untold story of epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, conflict and heroism, a press release said. 

Rajamouli started the franchise with 2015's Baahubali: The Beginning, which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia and released in 2015. 

The movie broke many records with its box office collection, emerging as the first South Indian film to gross over Rs 650 crore worldwide. It was followed by the second part, titled Baahubali: The Conclusion and released in 2017. 

Baahubali: Crown of Blood will follow a story where Baahubali and Bhallaladeva will join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva, according to the official plotline. 

A Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks production, the animated show is produced by Rajamouli, Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda. It is directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John.
