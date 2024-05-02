BJP was aware Prajwal was mass rapist: Rahul





Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on sexual abuse charges against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna: "This is not a sex scandal, but a mass rape. Every BJP leader was aware Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist, yet they supported him, formed alliance with JD(S)."