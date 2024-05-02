BJP slams Priyanka for 'washing machine' comment





Kohli alleged that the Congress party does not have a "positive agenda" to counter the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Sarma.





"It is strange that Priyanka Vadra ji is going to Assam and then making these kind of allegations which Himanta Biswa Sarma on various occasions has refuted. Sarma said when he went to meet Rahul Gandhi ji, he seemed to be more interested in feeding biscuits to his pet dog rather than focusing on his colleague and leader from Assam who has come to meet him," Nalin Kohli told ANI.





"With regard to the allegation about a case on him, Sarma has said that he was summoned as a witness and only after that was over did he join the BJP. And he has also clearly filed a defamation case against those who said these things. Why is Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and the Congress party doing this politics, that seems that they don't have any positive agenda to take on the work being done in the country by Prime Minister Modi's government and the work being done by Himanta Biswa Sarma ji's government in Assam," he added.





Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a public meeting in Assam's Dhubri, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has "developed" a washing machine of which CM Sarma was the first "to put through" and questioned his transformation from a tainted leader to escaping scrutiny after joining BJP.





"There is 'mafia raj' in Assam. There were serious charges against your CM when he was in the Congress party. As soon as he switched to BJP, all charges against him were washed off. BJP has developed a washing machine where corrupt people are put. Your CM was the first one in this regard," Priyanka Gandhi said earlier. -- ANI

