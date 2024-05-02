RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bad weather returns to UAE, several flights cancelled
May 02, 2024  13:16
The floods in Dubai last month
The floods in Dubai last month
Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of several international flights, two weeks after Dubai was hit by unprecedented storms that paralysed the emirate for days.

 On Wednesday, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) elevated the readiness and preparedness levels of the national system to deal with the situation. 

 While these rains are expected to be less severe than the unprecedented downpour that hit the country last month, the public is urged to take precautions. 

 On April 14-15, extreme rainfall battered regions of the Arabian Peninsula, with Dubai experiencing the heaviest rains on record since 1949. Dubai-based Emirates airline announced the cancellation of several flights on Thursday due to bad weather across the UAE as movements at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were reduced. 

 Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on 2 May can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled, Emirates said in a statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC registry refuses to accept Centre's plea on 2G verdict
SC registry refuses to accept Centre's plea on 2G verdict

The Supreme Court Registry is learnt to have refused to accept the Centre's plea seeking modification of its 2012 verdict in the 2G spectrum case which had said the State was duty bound to adopt the auction route while transferring or...

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?
Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

Postings to places at an altitude above 1,000 metres but less than 1,500 metres, between 1,500 and 3,000 metres, and above 3,000 metres entail different rates of allowances -- the higher the location, the bigger the allowance, reveals...

Remembering Ayrton Senna 30 Years On
Remembering Ayrton Senna 30 Years On

F1 fans remember Formula One legend Ayrton Senna da Silva on his 30th death anniversary, May 1 2024.

Manufacturing sector activity moderated in April, but...
Manufacturing sector activity moderated in April, but...

India's manufacturing sector activity moderated in April, but still recorded the second fastest improvement in operating conditions in three-and-a-half years supported by buoyant demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

Delhi Lt Guv sacks 223 DCW employees hired 'without due procedure'
Delhi Lt Guv sacks 223 DCW employees hired 'without due procedure'

An order was issued to terminate 223 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission of Women after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to a proposal on it, officials said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances