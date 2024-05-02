45 former royal families back Modi in Gujarat





The members of the erstwhile royal families gathered in Rajkot.





As many as 15-16 erstwhile royal family members were present, while the others extended their letter of support for PM Modi.





Thakor Saheb of Rajkot Mandhata, Sinhji Jadeja, said that the members have gathered to discuss about the nation's interest.





"It is undoubtedly a clear picture that the Rajput community and the former rulers have closely been associated with PM Narendra Modi. All the rulers are here because of PM Narendra Modi's vision. His tech-savvy approach to take all mediums to take India to next level of development," Sinhji Jadeja said.





His statement comes amid ongoing protests by Kshatriyas or Rajputs in Gujarat against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's controversial remarks against them. -- ANI

