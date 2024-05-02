RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


45 former royal families back Modi in Gujarat
May 02, 2024  19:05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/ANI Photo
In a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 45 erstwhile royal families have extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The members of the erstwhile royal families gathered in Rajkot. 

As many as 15-16 erstwhile royal family members were present, while the others extended their letter of support for PM Modi. 

Thakor Saheb of Rajkot Mandhata, Sinhji Jadeja, said that the members have gathered to discuss about the nation's interest. 

"It is undoubtedly a clear picture that the Rajput community and the former rulers have closely been associated with PM Narendra Modi. All the rulers are here because of PM Narendra Modi's vision. His tech-savvy approach to take all mediums to take India to next level of development," Sinhji Jadeja said. 

His statement comes amid ongoing protests by Kshatriyas or Rajputs in Gujarat against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's controversial remarks against them. -- ANI
