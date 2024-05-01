RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email
May 01, 2024  09:04
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Two Delhi schools have received a bomb threat via email in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, police officials said. 

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats, they said. 

The school premises was evacuated after local police was informed, they added. 

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said. -- PTI
