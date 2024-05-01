RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tripura police apprehend 3 Bangladeshis for illegal entry into India
May 01, 2024  00:28
image
The Tripura police apprehended three individuals suspected of illegal entry into India in Dharmanagar, North Tripura. 

The event unfolded on Monday during a routine mobile patrol conducted by the Dharmanagar Police Station. 

Upon noticing three individuals behaving suspiciously in Dharmanagar Bazar, one of the police personnel initiated a preliminary investigation. 

It was soon discovered that all three individuals were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without proper documentation, including passports. 

Niladri Sarkar, OC, Dharmanagar PS, North Tripura said, "Yesterday while mobile patrolling, one of the inspectors of Dharmanagar PS suspected three persons in Dharmanagar Bazar. After primary investigation, he came to know that all three boys were Bangladeshi and had entered India without any passport. All were arrested at that time. The names of the accused are Manju Ali, Rashel Ahmed, and Md Fahim. All were produced to court and the case is under investigation." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gavaskar blames IPL form for Rinku's snub
Gavaskar blames IPL form for Rinku's snub

Gavaskar felt that Rinku's form in the ongoing IPL had to do with him not being included in the main squad.

In Pictures - Stoinis stars; LSG eye playoffs with win over MI
In Pictures - Stoinis stars; LSG eye playoffs with win over MI

IMAGES from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday

Shah's doctored video: 12 more summoned; AAP, Cong men held in Gujarat
Shah's doctored video: 12 more summoned; AAP, Cong men held in Gujarat

In total, 17 people, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy, have been issued notices to appear before the Delhi police's investigation officer (in connection with the case. Sources, however, said Reddy is...

Manipur women pleaded cops to drive them safety but ...: CBI chargesheet
Manipur women pleaded cops to drive them safety but ...: CBI chargesheet

The Manipur Police personnel allegedly drove the two women from the Kuki-Zomi community, who had sought refuge in their official Gypsy, to a mob of around 1,000 Meiti rioters in Kangpokpi district, the Central Bureau of Investigation...

SEE: 6-year-old goalkeeping prodigy
SEE: 6-year-old goalkeeping prodigy

Samborlang shot to fame after Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Junior Emiliano Martinez shared a video of the six-year-old on his Instagram handle.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances