Tripura police apprehend 3 Bangladeshis for illegal entry into India

Tripura police apprehend 3 Bangladeshis for illegal entry into IndiaMay 01, 2024 00:28
The Tripura police apprehended three individuals suspected of illegal entry into India in Dharmanagar, North Tripura.
The event unfolded on Monday during a routine mobile patrol conducted by the Dharmanagar Police Station.
Upon noticing three individuals behaving suspiciously in Dharmanagar Bazar, one of the police personnel initiated a preliminary investigation.
It was soon discovered that all three individuals were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without proper documentation, including passports.
Niladri Sarkar, OC, Dharmanagar PS, North Tripura said, "Yesterday while mobile patrolling, one of the inspectors of Dharmanagar PS suspected three persons in Dharmanagar Bazar. After primary investigation, he came to know that all three boys were Bangladeshi and had entered India without any passport. All were arrested at that time. The names of the accused are Manju Ali, Rashel Ahmed, and Md Fahim. All were produced to court and the case is under investigation." -- ANI
TOP STORIES
Shah's doctored video: 12 more summoned; AAP, Cong men held in Gujarat
In total, 17 people, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy, have been issued notices to appear before the Delhi police's investigation officer (in connection with the case. Sources, however, said Reddy is...
Manipur women pleaded cops to drive them safety but ...: CBI chargesheet
The Manipur Police personnel allegedly drove the two women from the Kuki-Zomi community, who had sought refuge in their official Gypsy, to a mob of around 1,000 Meiti rioters in Kangpokpi district, the Central Bureau of Investigation...