Tripura police apprehend 3 Bangladeshis for illegal entry into India





The event unfolded on Monday during a routine mobile patrol conducted by the Dharmanagar Police Station.





Upon noticing three individuals behaving suspiciously in Dharmanagar Bazar, one of the police personnel initiated a preliminary investigation.





It was soon discovered that all three individuals were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without proper documentation, including passports.





Niladri Sarkar, OC, Dharmanagar PS, North Tripura said, "Yesterday while mobile patrolling, one of the inspectors of Dharmanagar PS suspected three persons in Dharmanagar Bazar. After primary investigation, he came to know that all three boys were Bangladeshi and had entered India without any passport. All were arrested at that time. The names of the accused are Manju Ali, Rashel Ahmed, and Md Fahim. All were produced to court and the case is under investigation." -- ANI

