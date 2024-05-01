RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stock market shut for Maharashtra Day
May 01, 2024  08:31
Stock exchanges will remain shut Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day, and normal trading will resume Thursday. 

The next market holiday is on May 20 for general elections. 

On Tuesday, the stock indices settled marginally lower, snapping morning supported by strong US markets coupled with improved investor sentiment with the relative easing of tensions in West Asia. 

Volatility also returned in Indian stock markets after a smooth rally at the start of April, primarily driven by Foreign Portfolio Investor selling activity. -- ANI
