



A video footage, released by Ukraine's Prosecutor General, captures the harrowing moment when numerous bomblets erupted in quick succession near the seafront, unleashing chaos and devastation.





Among the structures ravaged by the assault was an educational institution colloquially referred to as the "Harry Potter castle" due to its striking resemblance to the iconic Scottish architectural style.





Images disseminated by officials depict the once-majestic cone-shaped towers and roof engulfed in flames, painting a sombre picture of the aftermath, as reported by CNN. -- ANI

A Russian missile assault on the Black Sea port city of Odesa has left at least five individuals dead and more than 30 wounded, as confirmed by Ukrainian authorities, CNN reported.