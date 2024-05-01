RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Russian attack claims 5 lives in Ukraine's Odesa, 'Harry Potter castle' engulfed
May 01, 2024  09:13
File image
File image
A Russian missile assault on the Black Sea port city of Odesa has left at least five individuals dead and more than 30 wounded, as confirmed by Ukrainian authorities, CNN reported. 

A video footage, released by Ukraine's Prosecutor General, captures the harrowing moment when numerous bomblets erupted in quick succession near the seafront, unleashing chaos and devastation. 

Among the structures ravaged by the assault was an educational institution colloquially referred to as the "Harry Potter castle" due to its striking resemblance to the iconic Scottish architectural style. 

Images disseminated by officials depict the once-majestic cone-shaped towers and roof engulfed in flames, painting a sombre picture of the aftermath, as reported by CNN. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine: The TTS Factor
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine: The TTS Factor

'It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS.'

Bomb threats rattle 5 Delhi schools, search operations initiated
Bomb threats rattle 5 Delhi schools, search operations initiated

All five schools have been evacuated after local police were informed about the emails, they added.

Stoinis, Mohsin, Naveen, Bumrah? Vote!
Stoinis, Mohsin, Naveen, Bumrah? Vote!

The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers fired in unison as they eked out a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

No big surprises as Aus announce T20 World Cup squad
No big surprises as Aus announce T20 World Cup squad

Veteran Smith, IPL sensation Fraser-McGurk ignored; Marsh to lead Aus at T20 WC

Stonis enjoyed responsibility of new ball bowling
Stonis enjoyed responsibility of new ball bowling

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances