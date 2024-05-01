RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Priest beaten to death in UP over playing of loud music; police deployed
May 01, 2024  10:18
image
The priest of a temple in a village here was beaten to death with sticks after he got into an altercation with some people over the playing of loud music, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Tenuba Chaubey village and three persons have been detained over it, they said. 

Ashok Chaubey (60) was beaten with sticks by some persons with whom he had an altercation over the playing of DJ (music), superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma said. 

The SP said Chaubey was rushed to a medical college where he was declared dead. 

Three persons, including one Hausla Paswan, have been detained, he added. 

Police force has been deployed in the village and at the temple to avoid any untoward incident, he said. 

A detailed probe is underway in the matter, the officer said. -- PTI
