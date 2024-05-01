RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu greets people on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day
May 01, 2024  09:45
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the formation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and hoped that the people of the two states will continue to make effective contributions to the development of the country. 

"My heartiest greetings to all the countrymen and especially to the Gujarati brothers and sisters on Gujarat Day. The hardworking, talented and enterprising people of Gujarat have brought glory to the state and the country across the world."  

"Gujarat is one of the leading states of the country on many parameters of development. I am confident that the people of Gujarat will continue to make effective contributions to the development of the country. My heartiest wishes for a bright future for all of them," she said in a post in Hindi and Gujarati on X. 

In another message, Murmu conveyed heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen, especially the people of Maharashtra, on the state's formation day. 

This land, which was the birthplace and work place of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has given the country great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Tarabai Shinde and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the president said. -- PTI
