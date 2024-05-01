RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
My constituency will be represented at T20 WC: Tharoor on Samson
May 01, 2024  12:23
image
Delighted by Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said the wicketkeeper-batter, who hails from his constituency Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, has got a much-deserved break.
 
India on Wednesday announced their provisional squad of 15 for the marquee tournament to held in the Americas in June.
 
Samson has taken the second wicketkeeper's slot behind comeback-man Rishabh Pant in the side to be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.
 
"Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!," Tharoor tweeted.

The 68-year-old former diplomat has been a vocal advocate of Samson's inclusion in the national set-up and had criticised his omission from the ODI World Cup squad last year.
 
Samson is enjoying a stellar run in the ongoing IPL and has led Rajasthan Royals to the top of the points table, scoring 385 runs in nine games.
 
The 29-year-old has appeared in 25 T20 Internationals for India since making his debut in 2015. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US reacts to report linking RAW officer to Pannun murder plot
US reacts to report linking RAW officer to Pannun murder plot

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying that the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter and that an investigation into the case was underway.

'Delighted that my constituency will be represented at T20 WC'
'Delighted that my constituency will be represented at T20 WC'

The 68-year-old former diplomat has been a vocal advocate of Samson's inclusion in the national set-up and had criticised his omission from the ODI World Cup squad last year.

Heeramandi Review: Romance, Revenge, Rebellion
Heeramandi Review: Romance, Revenge, Rebellion

Heeramandi, a passion project that took off after years in development and planning, mirrors Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film-making's finest and frustrating features, observes Sukanya Verma.

Nearly 80 schools get bomb threats in Delhi, MHA calls it hoax
Nearly 80 schools get bomb threats in Delhi, MHA calls it hoax

All five schools have been evacuated after local police were informed about the emails, they added.

'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam'
'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam'

From Heart emojis and 'Congratulations Chetta' to 'Bring it home bro', Sanju received a lot of love in reply to his post.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances