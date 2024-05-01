Mamata raises concern over voter turnout figures

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission for the "delay" in releasing the final voter turnout figures for the initial two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.





She also expressed concern over the sudden increase in polling percentages during those phases.





The commission made public the voter turnout of the first two phases of polling, which were held on April 19 and April 26, on Tuesday evening.





According to the EC, a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in the first and 66.71 per cent in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.





"The sudden jump in final voter turnout by nearly 5.75 per cent from what the Election Commission had released earlier is worrying. There are apprehensions of manipulation of results by the BJP as several EVMs were missing for a long period," she said while addressing a rally at Farakka in Murshidabad district.





The TMC supremo stated that the sudden increase in poll percentage is not just "disturbing" but also raises "serious apprehensions about the credibility of EVMs".





"The details of EVM makers should be made public by the Election Commission as the BJP can stoop to any level to win elections," she said. -- PTI