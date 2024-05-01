RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Mafia raj' going on in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
May 01, 2024  15:11
image
Alleging that a "mafia raj" was going on in Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in multiple scams.

Addressing an election rally in Dhubri, she claimed Sarma has a "secret understanding" with Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF just like BJP has with Assaduddin Owaisi in Telangana, both of which were aimed at defeating the Congress.

She also hit out at the BJP on the sexual abuse allegations against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna and said that PM Narendra Modi sought votes for him and then did not stop him from leaving the country.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP on the electoral bonds issue.
"BJP became the world's richest party in just 10 years, but the Congress didn't earn so much in 70 years," she said.

She claimed that PM Modi was far away from the reality of the common people and had no understanding of their miseries as he had become egoistic.

"Rising unemployment is a major issue in Assam, and the CM and his ministers are concerned only about their own interests," she alleged. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drop-in pitch for Indo-Pak match set for installation
Drop-in pitch for Indo-Pak match set for installation

The development of the pitches has been undertaken by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval head curator Damian Hough.

GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone
GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone

The country's gross GST collections hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, growing 12.4 per cent year on year driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions and imports. GST collections breach landmark milestone of Rs 2...

Bengal's tea industry seeks a new flavour
Bengal's tea industry seeks a new flavour

The alpona (artwork) on the steep, winding road leading to Makaibari bears testimony to the visit of G20 delegates for the second tourism working group meeting in April last year. The lush tea bushes, the delegates joining in for the...

Actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP
Actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP

Ganguly joined the BJP in New Delhi at the party headquarters in the presence of several other party leaders, including its national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Why was Hardik fined?
Why was Hardik fined?

'The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances