RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kunal Ghosh removed as TMC's general secy
May 01, 2024  17:57
image
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday removed Kunal Ghosh from the post of West Bengal general secretary for making statements which did not align with the party.

The step was taken hours after he shared a stage with the BJP's Kolkata North candidate Tapas Ray, and heaped praise on him.
 
"Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that don't align with the party, Mr Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now he has been removed from the position of general secretary of the state organization," the TMC said in a statement.
 
Despite his removal from the post of party spokesperson, he has been holding press conferences regularly from the party headquarters.
 
Ghosh on Wednesday shared dais with Ray and heaped lavish praise on the saffron leader.
 
Incidentally, Ghosh gave a rally by the party's candidate from the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency, Sudip Bandopadhyay, a miss to attend the blood donation programme where Ray was also present. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row

The MP who is seeking re-election from Hassan on a JD-S ticket, shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is...

Mayank Yadav's IPL career on hold after injury scare!
Mayank Yadav's IPL career on hold after injury scare!

Mayank Yadav doubtful for remainder of IPL; all set to get BCCI pace bowling contract

Vaishali becomes GM: Title awarded after long wait
Vaishali becomes GM: Title awarded after long wait

Vaishali completed the requisite 2500 ELO points Llobregat Open tournament in Spain to become only the third Indian woman after Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli to become a GM.

'Email traced' after 100 Delhi schools get bomb threats
'Email traced' after 100 Delhi schools get bomb threats

The Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but found nothing.

'Jos Buttler pushed for WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL'
'Jos Buttler pushed for WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL'

Captain Jos Butter pushed for withdrawal of English players from the Indian Premier League play-offs ahead of the T20 World Cup, the team's managing director Rob Key has revealed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances