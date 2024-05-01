J-K BJP leader expelled for hate speech at poll meet

J-K BJP leader expelled for hate speech at poll meetMay 01, 2024 00:24
Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday expelled a senior party leader for hate speech and using unparliamentary language during an election meeting in Poonch district.
Poonch district is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency where the elections were rescheduled for May 25 by the Election Commission.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Mian Altaf are in a direct contest from the constituency.
Prominent among 19 other candidates in the fray include Mohammad Saleem Parray of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party and J&K Apni Party leader Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas.
Raina ordered expulsion of Poonch district spokesperson Satish Bhargav from the party's primary membership for a period of six years for gross indiscipline and using unparliamentary language and hate speech.
The J&K BJP chief passed the order on the basis of the recommendation by Sunil Sethi, the chairman of the party's disciplinary committee.
Sethi referred to a video of Bhargav making hate speech threatening and using unparliamentary language in a meeting at Mendhar area of Poonch district. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Shah's doctored video: 12 more summoned; AAP, Cong men held in Gujarat
In total, 17 people, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy, have been issued notices to appear before the Delhi police's investigation officer (in connection with the case. Sources, however, said Reddy is...
Manipur women pleaded cops to drive them safety but ...: CBI chargesheet
The Manipur Police personnel allegedly drove the two women from the Kuki-Zomi community, who had sought refuge in their official Gypsy, to a mob of around 1,000 Meiti rioters in Kangpokpi district, the Central Bureau of Investigation...