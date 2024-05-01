RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K BJP leader expelled for hate speech at poll meet
May 01, 2024  00:24
Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday expelled a senior party leader for hate speech and using unparliamentary language during an election meeting in Poonch district. 

Poonch district is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency where the elections were rescheduled for May 25 by the Election Commission. 

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Mian Altaf are in a direct contest from the constituency. 

Prominent among 19 other candidates in the fray include Mohammad Saleem Parray of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party and J&K Apni Party leader Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas. 

Raina ordered expulsion of Poonch district spokesperson Satish Bhargav from the party's primary membership for a period of six years for gross indiscipline and using unparliamentary language and hate speech. 

The J&K BJP chief passed the order on the basis of the recommendation by Sunil Sethi, the chairman of the party's disciplinary committee. 

Sethi referred to a video of Bhargav making hate speech threatening and using unparliamentary language in a meeting at Mendhar area of Poonch district. -- PTI
