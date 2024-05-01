India flight-tests missile-assisted torpedo release system

India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART), an anti-submarine warfare system, from an island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based lightweight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he said.





This canister-based missile system consists of two-stage solid propulsion, electromechanical actuator and precision inertial navigation systems etc.





It carries an advanced lightweight torpedo as a payload along with a parachute-based release system. -- PTI