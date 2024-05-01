If Hindus in danger after 10-yr BJP rule....: Kirti Azad





The former BJP MP-turned-TMC nominee from West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, also said the issue of the Uniform Civil Code was a ploy to communalise the polls since the saffron camp lacks an impressive report card to present before the masses.





In an interview with PTI, Azad highlighted India's diversity and argued against the feasibility of implementing UCC in such a varied cultural landscape while stressing that history belies BJP's claims of Hindu insecurity under previous regimes.





"During the Mughal rule, Hindus were not under threat; they were not in peril during British rule; even under multiple governments post-Independence, Hindus never faced any perceived danger. So how come Hindus are suddenly in danger when a Hindu nationalist party is in power for the last 10 years?" he argued.





If a Hindu party cannot save Hindus, they should be thrown out of power, Azad added.





"The fact is that the BJP has nothing to show on its 10-year report card. That's why they resorted to the rhetoric of Hindu Khatre mein hain' and created fear psychosis about other communities, he said. -- PTI

