RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC seeks CBI, ED stand on bail pleas by Christian Michel
May 01, 2024  13:36
image
The Delhi high court has sought the stand of the CBI and ED on pleas by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking regular bail in the alleged Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper scam cases relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters.
 
Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the probe agencies on the bail applications by the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was subsequently arrested for his role in the alleged scam.

The judge, in two separate orders passed on April 22, asked the counsel for the CBI and ED to file their status reports in three weeks and listed the matter for hearing on May 16.

On February 7 last year, the top court had denied bail to James, currently in judicial custody, while rejecting his submission that he be released on the grounds that he has completed half of the maximum sentence in the cases.

Before that, the high court had dismissed his bail applications in both CBI and ED cases in March 2022.

On March 18, the top court had refused to entertain plea of James seeking bail under Article 32 of the Constitution on the grounds that he cannot be charged under any other offences apart from those mentioned in the extradition decree and he be granted the benefit of the "doctrine of speciality".

The alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone
GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone

The country's gross GST collections hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, growing 12.4 per cent year on year driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions and imports. GST collections breach landmark milestone of Rs 2...

Bengal's tea industry seeks a new flavour
Bengal's tea industry seeks a new flavour

The alpona (artwork) on the steep, winding road leading to Makaibari bears testimony to the visit of G20 delegates for the second tourism working group meeting in April last year. The lush tea bushes, the delegates joining in for the...

Actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP
Actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP

Ganguly joined the BJP in New Delhi at the party headquarters in the presence of several other party leaders, including its national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Why was Hardik fined?
Why was Hardik fined?

'The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.'

Nearly 100 schools get bomb threats in Delhi; MHA calls it hoax
Nearly 100 schools get bomb threats in Delhi; MHA calls it hoax

The Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but found nothing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances