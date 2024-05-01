RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Empty local train derails near CSMT in Mumbai; 2nd incident in week
May 01, 2024  19:51
Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
An empty local train derailed on the harbour line of the Central Railway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
  
Nobody was injured in the incident that took place around 4.23 pm, said Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila.

The trolley (set of wheels) of the motorman's coach derailed when the train was entering CSMT on platform number 2, another official told PTI

On Sunday, a harbour-line local train had derailed at the same spot. No one was injured but the incident had affected the traffic for hours. 
