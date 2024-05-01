RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC bans KCR from campaigning for 48 hours
May 01, 2024  19:30
image
The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.
   
The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.
 
The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on Wednesday.
 
After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
