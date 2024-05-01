RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Death Toll in Tamil Nadu's Yercaud bus accident rises to 5
May 01, 2024  09:43
The death toll in the accident involving a private bus, which fell into a gorge at Yercaud in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday evening, rose to 5, officials informed on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the private bus was heading to Salem from Yercaud with 56 passengers on board when it lost control and rolled into the gorge. 

While the bus was negotiating the 13th hairpin bend, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it hit the sidewall. 

The bus fell into a gorge before crash-landing on the 11th hairpin bend, the officials added. Rescue operations were still underway at the scene of the accident. 

Nearly 20 injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the Yercaud government hospital where they are currently under treatment. 

"Yercaud police filed a complaint in connection with the accident and an investigation is underway," a police officer said. -- ANI
