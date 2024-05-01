RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Community club official shot dead in Tripura; probe launched
May 01, 2024  08:22
The secretary of a community club in Tripura's Agartala was shot dead in on Tuesday evening, officials said. 

According to the officials, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when a group of criminals fired from a close-range, killing Durga Prasanna Deb in the Shalbagan area. 

Deb was the secretary of the Bharat Ratna Club, located near the MBB Airport, known for organising the largest Durga Puja festival in the state. 

The assailants fled the scene after the incident, the officials added. 

"Police teams comprising personnel from Airport Police station and New Capital Complex police station have launched a joint manhunt to catch the assailants. Repeated raids were being conducted in the potential hideouts of the accused person," superintendent of police of West Tripura district, Kiran Kumar said. 

Kumar also informed that he had been personally leading the raids in the potential hideouts of perpetrators. -- ANI
