RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar Raj Bhavan received hoax bomb threat, security beefed up
May 01, 2024  18:09
image
 Security was beefed up at Raj Bhavan here following a bomb threat received by the officials via email, but it turned out to be a hoax, police said. 
 
An email claiming that a bomb was planted at the Governor's House was received by officials of Raj Bhavan and the Bihar Police on Tuesday.  
 
"We didn't find anything suspicious despite a comprehensive security check at Raj Bhavan. It turned out to be a hoax," Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), told PTI on Wednesday. 
 
The SSP said the police are trying to locate the source of the mail.
"We have already registered a case in this regard and engaged our cyber unit to probe the matter further," he said. 
 
Security has been beefed up at the Raj Bhavan and other places in the city, Mishra added. 

A number of establishments like government buildings, offices and schools in various cities of the country have received similar threat emails over the past few days.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row

The MP who is seeking re-election from Hassan on a JD-S ticket, shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is...

Mayank Yadav's IPL career on hold after injury scare!
Mayank Yadav's IPL career on hold after injury scare!

Mayank Yadav doubtful for remainder of IPL; all set to get BCCI pace bowling contract

Vaishali becomes GM: Title awarded after long wait
Vaishali becomes GM: Title awarded after long wait

Vaishali completed the requisite 2500 ELO points Llobregat Open tournament in Spain to become only the third Indian woman after Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli to become a GM.

'Email traced' after 100 Delhi schools get bomb threats
'Email traced' after 100 Delhi schools get bomb threats

The Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but found nothing.

'Jos Buttler pushed for WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL'
'Jos Buttler pushed for WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL'

Captain Jos Butter pushed for withdrawal of English players from the Indian Premier League play-offs ahead of the T20 World Cup, the team's managing director Rob Key has revealed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances