RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AstraZeneca reaffirms vaccine safety amid concerns
May 01, 2024  08:10
File image
File image
In light of recent concerns surrounding potential rare side effects of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical giant has reiterated its commitment to patient safety while emphasising the vaccine's overall safety profile. 

An AstraZeneca spokesperson stated, "Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems. Patient safety is our highest priority, and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines." 

This comes in the wake of a recent admission by AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company, that its Covid vaccine Covishield and Vaxzevria "can, in very rare cases, cause Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome." 

Despite these rare occurrences, the pharmaceutical company maintains that extensive clinical trial data and real-world evidence consistently support the vaccine's safety and efficacy. 

Regulatory agencies worldwide continue to assert that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of such extremely rare side effects. 

According to several UK media reports, AstraZeneca has made the admission in court documents in connection with a case that alleges that the vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manipur: Tension as women protesters stop Army from shifting seized weapons
Manipur: Tension as women protesters stop Army from shifting seized weapons

A while later, 'Meira Paibis' -- civilian group of Meitei women -- gathered at the spot, and demanded that the weapons be handed over to them, he said.

Hardik blames early collapse for Lucknow loss
Hardik blames early collapse for Lucknow loss

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya was visibly disappointed with the outcome.

KL Rahul offers update on Mayank Yadav's injury
KL Rahul offers update on Mayank Yadav's injury

LSG skipper KL Rahul said Mayank had complained of slight pain in his sides.

SIT issues notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case
SIT issues notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case

They have been asked to appear before SIT for investigation, they said.

Licences of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharma products suspended: U'khand to SC
Licences of 14 Patanjali, Divya Pharma products suspended: U'khand to SC

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the SLA has given details of the steps taken by it against Patanjali and Divya Pharmacy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances