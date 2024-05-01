RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akhilesh defends Maria Alam over 'vote jihad' remark
May 01, 2024  18:59
image
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday defended his party leader Maria Alam, booked for her "vote jihad" remark, saying that her intention was to ask people to vote in large numbers.
   
Seeking votes on Monday for INDIA bloc candidate Naval Kishore Shakya from Farrukhabad seat, Alam, who is also the niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, had made an appeal for "vote jihad", terming it as necessary in the current situation for the minority community to drive away the BJP government.
 
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Khurshid, who was present in the poll meeting, and Alam for her call for a "vote jihad". 
 
Replying to a question on the controversy, SP chief Yadav said, "Sometimes powerful words are used to enthuse people to vote in elections."  
 
"The meaning of it (Alam's call), I think, was not for which action has been initiated. The intention was that votes polled in maximum numbers, that all people cast their votes," Yadav stressed.
 
He was talking to reporters after addressing a poll meeting in Etawah district. 
 
Alam, while addressing the election meeting in Kaimganj, had said, "Together do vote jihad-- with intelligence, without being sentimental and with silence. As we can only vote jihadto drive away this Sanghi government." 
 
Stressing that it was time to join hands, Alam had said otherwise this "Sanghi government will succeed in wiping out our existence".
 
A video of Alam's statement has also gone viral on social media.
 
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said seeing people showering votes on lotus (BJP's symbol), opposition leaders were making such objectionable comments out of frustration. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Oppn questioned final EC turnout figures for phase 1, 2
Why Oppn questioned final EC turnout figures for phase 1, 2

The Congress said the ECI finally released the voter turnout data late last night after a completely unacceptable delay of 11 days for Phase I and 4 days for Phase 2.

Bumrah Gifts Purple Cap To Young Fan
Bumrah Gifts Purple Cap To Young Fan

'That kid now has a core memory for life,' Mumbai Indians captioned the video with a heart emoji, tagging Bumrah in the video.

Gujarat Titan's fate in IPL to decide when Kirsten begins Pakistan job
Gujarat Titan's fate in IPL to decide when Kirsten begins Pakistan job

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's new head coach in the white-ball formats, could join the national squad directly in Ireland if his IPL team Gujarat Titans does not qualify for the Play-offs stage of the popular T20 League.

Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row

The MP who is seeking re-election from Hassan on a JD-S ticket, shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is...

Pakistan World Cup squad announcement delayed due to...
Pakistan World Cup squad announcement delayed due to...

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed the announcement of its World Cup squad until late May due to fitness and performance issues with some players.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances