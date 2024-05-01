RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


127-year-old Godrej family splits group assets
May 01, 2024  09:18
Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej/File image
Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej/File image
The founding family of the 127-year-old Godrej Group, which deals in locks to soaps to aerospace to real estate, has reached an agreement to split the conglomerate, as per a joint announcement. 

On Tuesday, the Godrej family announced an ownership realignment of their shareholdings in the Godrej Companies. 

The realignment in the conglomerate, incorporated back 1987, has been arrived at in a "respectful and mindful" way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members, both sides of the family said in a statement. 

This is expected to help maximize strategic direction, focus, agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders. 

The realignment will be implemented after the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained. 

Godrej Enterprises Group comprises of Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates, which have presence across multiple industries spanning aerospace, aviation, defence, engines and motors, energy, security, building materials, construction, green building consulting, EPC services, intralogistics, healthcare equipment, durables, furniture, interior design, architectural fittings, IT, software as well as infrastructure solutions. 

This group will now be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej, chairperson and managing director, Nyrika Holkar, executive director, and their immediate families. 

Godrej Industries Group, which includes the listed companies, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences will have Nadir Godrej as chairperson and will be controlled by Adi Godrej, Nadir Godrej, and their immediate families. --ANI
