RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wine shop salesman shot dead for refusing liquor after midnight in Noida
March 31, 2024  17:46
image
A wine shop salesman in Greater Noida was assaulted and shot dead allegedly by three unidentified young men who demanded liquor from him at around 2 am on Sunday but were denied, the police said.

The incident took place at the authorised wine shop located at New Haibatpur village under Bisrakh police station area and the deceased has been identified as Hari Om, a native of Amroha district in western Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Around 2 am, three boys landed up at the shop, which was closed at the time. However, they went to the rear side of the shop and started banging a door there, demanding liquor be sold to them. The rear opens into a small residential locality. The salesman refused their demand which led to a fight between them," deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Suniti said.

"Among those boys, one of them had a country-made pistol, which was used to open fire and a bullet hit the salesman after which the trio fled the spot. By then, the colleagues of the salesman gathered there and rushed Hari Om to a hospital where he died during treatment," the DCP said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Miller fires Gujarat Titans to victory!
IPL PIX: Miller fires Gujarat Titans to victory!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Will Muslim vote division favour BJP in western UP?
Will Muslim vote division favour BJP in western UP?

The BJP got the benefit of a split in Muslim votes in some seats of western UP, and its candidates registered wins from Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Aligarh Lok Sabha seats.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

The Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends will drive investors' sentiment this week, with markets hoping to continue the positive momentum after ending FY24 on a buoyant note, analysts said....

IPL 2024: How god-fearing Mayank turned struggle into success
IPL 2024: How god-fearing Mayank turned struggle into success

The Delhi youngster had had his fair share of struggles while transforming from a frail 15-year-old to a frighteningly quick fast bowler.

Excise policy: AAP's Goa poll kickbacks detected in I-T, CBI probes, says ED
Excise policy: AAP's Goa poll kickbacks detected in I-T, CBI probes, says ED

Statements of five 'Angadiya' firm operators have also been recorded by the ED to establish the "money trail" of this alleged Rs 45 crore bribe amount.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances