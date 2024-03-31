RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
We can defeat Modi only through our unity: Stalin at INDIA rally
March 31, 2024  21:03
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Sunday said it is only through unity that the opposition can defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and oust the "fascist" BJP to form a federal India. 

In his message at the INDIA bloc's rally here, he said the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shows the BJP's "growing desperation in the face of imminent defeat". 

His message was read out by DMK leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva, who represented the party at the rally. 

Siva expressed hope that the national flag would be unfurled by the leaders of the INDIA bloc at the Red Fort on this year's Independence Day. 

Stalin, in his message, said the BJP high command views the leaders of the opposition alliance as "enemies" of the country, treating non-BJP state governments "atrociously". 

"The BJP high command has been committing errors in desperation, as a formidable alliance against the BJP is formed by the opposition parties. The very term 'INDIA' became bitter for them after we formed an alliance," he said. 

"They have engaged in cheap tactics such as toppling democratically elected governments and breaking alliances against them. Subsequently, they unleash investigating agencies like the CBI, I-T, and ED to intimidate us," the Tamil Nadu CM said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Salah stunner sends Liverpool top
EPL PIX: Salah stunner sends Liverpool top

Salah's sublime second-half strike leaves Liverpool on 67 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of City on a pivotal day in the title race.

How 1974 Ranji Trophy win shaped Karnataka cricket
How 1974 Ranji Trophy win shaped Karnataka cricket

The path found by champions like GR Viswanath, Syed Kirmani, Brijesh Patel, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar has only broadened over the years through which several ace cricketers walked through.

In Pictures - Pant explodes, Warner shines as DC post 191 vs CSK
In Pictures - Pant explodes, Warner shines as DC post 191 vs CSK

IMAGES from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings played on Sunday in Visakhapatnam

As BJP rakes up Katchatheevu, DMK says opposed giving it away
As BJP rakes up Katchatheevu, DMK says opposed giving it away

If Modi was really keen on Katchatheevu, he could have reclaimed that island during his 10 years in office, he said.

Mohit Sharma explains art of deceptive slow bowling
Mohit Sharma explains art of deceptive slow bowling

Thanks for reminding me that I'm aging: Mohit Sharma

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances