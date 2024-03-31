We can defeat Modi only through our unity: Stalin at INDIA rally





In his message at the INDIA bloc's rally here, he said the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shows the BJP's "growing desperation in the face of imminent defeat".





His message was read out by DMK leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva, who represented the party at the rally.





Siva expressed hope that the national flag would be unfurled by the leaders of the INDIA bloc at the Red Fort on this year's Independence Day.





Stalin, in his message, said the BJP high command views the leaders of the opposition alliance as "enemies" of the country, treating non-BJP state governments "atrociously".





"The BJP high command has been committing errors in desperation, as a formidable alliance against the BJP is formed by the opposition parties. The very term 'INDIA' became bitter for them after we formed an alliance," he said.





"They have engaged in cheap tactics such as toppling democratically elected governments and breaking alliances against them. Subsequently, they unleash investigating agencies like the CBI, I-T, and ED to intimidate us," the Tamil Nadu CM said. -- PTI

