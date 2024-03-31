RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA rally
March 31, 2024  14:01
Sunita Kejriwal (second from left), wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, at INDIA rally in New Delhi/ANI on X
Mother India is in pain and this tyranny won't work, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her jailed husband Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's message at the INDIA bloc rally here on Sunday. 

As top opposition leaders gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, Sunita Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power." 

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan. 

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to join. 

Kejriwal's wife Sunita also joined the INDIA bloc leaders on stage. 

She read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. -- PTI
