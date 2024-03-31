RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two arrested for killing para-badminton player in Jharkhand
March 31, 2024  19:32
image
Two persons including a 28-year-old woman were arrested from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district for allegedly killing a Jamshedpur-based para-badminton player over money matter, a senior police officer on Sunday said.

A police team from Jamshedpur in co-operation with its Hazaribag counterpart recovered the highly decomposed body of Prasant Kumar Sinha, who was missing for 20 days, the officer said.

Addressing a press conference in Jamshedpur, senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said the accused Kajal Suman (28) and her  friend Raunak Kumar (19), both residents of Lohsinghna area of Hazaribag, were arrested after the police team recovered the body of Sinha stuffed in a plastic sack from under the Chadwa bridge in Hazaribag on Saturday.

The dispute over money matter between Sinha and Kajal was stated to be the reason behind the killing. Kajal along with Raunak hatched a conspiracy and strangulated Sinha in Raunak's cowshed in the Hasmian locality of Hazaribag, a few days ago, he said.

Sinha's relatives registered a case at Birsanagar police station here on March 22 about Sinha missing.

In the course of the investigation, the SSP said the police team arrested Kajal and Raunak on the basis of evidence gathered with the help of the police technical cell as well as confidential inputs received by the investigating team.

The accused duo confessed their crime during police interrogation and police recovered Sinha's body on the lead provided by them, the SSP said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC to hear on Monday Gyanvapi panel's plea over puja in cellar
SC to hear on Monday Gyanvapi panel's plea over puja in cellar

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

What prompts Chinese workers to consider leaving Pakistan?
What prompts Chinese workers to consider leaving Pakistan?

The recent incident has eroded trust and Chinese social media reflects growing anxiety, with calls for stricter security measures to protect Chinese lives.

Paris 2024: Bindra prepares shooters for mental game
Paris 2024: Bindra prepares shooters for mental game

Bindra reminded the squad that "success is not a one-off event".

Adani shrugs off Hindenburg effect, back to rapid expansion spree
Adani shrugs off Hindenburg effect, back to rapid expansion spree

Adani group opened a $1.2 billion copper plant, bought a port in Odisha, raised stakes in a cement company and stitched an alliance with rival Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, all in a matter of one week in signs that the...

IPL PIX: Miller fires Gujarat Titans to victory!
IPL PIX: Miller fires Gujarat Titans to victory!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances