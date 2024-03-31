RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Six traditional crafts of Assam get GI tags: Himanta
March 31, 2024  14:47
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Six traditional products and crafts of Assam, including Bihu Dhol, Jaapi and Sarthebari bell metal craft, have been accorded Geographical Indication tags, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

These products support nearly one lakh people directly, he said.                 

Terming it a big win for the state's heritage, Sarma wrote on X: "Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr Rajani Kant, GI Expert".

"This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly," the CM added.

The applications for the GI tags for these products were filed in the latter part of 2022 and the certifications were confirmed on Saturday.

Among the products certified are the Assam Jaapi (a traditional bamboo hat) and Assam Bihu Dhol (traditional drum played during Bihu).                 

Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Mateka Craft, Sarthebari Metal Craft and Assam Mising Handloom Products are the other products which received the GI tags. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal slams BJP at INDIA rally
Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal slams BJP at INDIA rally

In her maiden speech at a political rally, Sunita also asked people whether Kejriwal should resign as Chief Minister.

South will help reach Modi's goal of 370 LS seats: Gadkari
South will help reach Modi's goal of 370 LS seats: Gadkari

The work we have done in the south and the northeast over the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we have started getting results of the same, he said.

Cong gets fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3567 cr
Cong gets fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3567 cr

With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress.

Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years
Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years

Reliance Industries Ltd invested over $125 billion in the last ten years as it undertook massive expansion in hydrocarbon and telecom businesses, a report said, estimating that the conglomerate's investments in the next three years would...

Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA's Delhi rally
Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA's Delhi rally

Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases, he added.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances