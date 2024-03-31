Six traditional crafts of Assam get GI tags: Himanta





These products support nearly one lakh people directly, he said.





Terming it a big win for the state's heritage, Sarma wrote on X: "Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr Rajani Kant, GI Expert".





"This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly," the CM added.





The applications for the GI tags for these products were filed in the latter part of 2022 and the certifications were confirmed on Saturday.





Among the products certified are the Assam Jaapi (a traditional bamboo hat) and Assam Bihu Dhol (traditional drum played during Bihu).





Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Mateka Craft, Sarthebari Metal Craft and Assam Mising Handloom Products are the other products which received the GI tags. -- PTI

