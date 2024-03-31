Prez Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on LK Advani

Prez Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on LK AdvaniMarch 31, 2024 12:52
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani at his residence in New Delhi.
The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the family members of Advani, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.
President Murmu presented the Bharat Ratna to Advani at his residence, it said. Advani, a doyen of Indian politics, has served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Born in Karachi in 1927, he migrated to India in 1947 against the backdrop of partition.
With his vision of cultural nationalism, he toiled hard for decades, across the length and breadth of the country, and brought about a transformation in the socio-political landscape, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
"When the Emergency put India's democracy at risk, the indefatigable crusader in him helped guard it against authoritarian tendencies," it said in the post on X and shared pictures of the ceremony. -- PTI
