MP minister's son booked for attacking couple





In a related matter, four cops were suspended after the accused, Abhigyan Patel, alleged that he and his friends were manhandled by policemen.





Abhigyan, aged around 30, is the son of Madhya Pradesh minister of state for health Narendra Shivaji Patel.





Efforts to contact the minister through his government public relations officer Ankush Mishra did not succeed.





According to the police, Abhigyan, who was on a four-wheeler, had a tiff with a journalist riding a two-wheeler at Trilanga crossing in the city around 8 pm on Saturday.





The minister's son allegedly assaulted the journalist, prompting the owner of a nearby restaurant and his wife to intervene.





Abhigyan allegedly thrashed them too, the official said citing the FIR against the minister's son.





When the victims reached the Shahpura police station to file complaints, Abhigyan and his friends arrived there as well and allegedly kicked up a ruckus. -- PTI

A case has been registered against the son of a Madhya Pradesh minister for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and his wife, an official said on Sunday.