Maoist camp busted on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, explosives seized
March 31, 2024  18:15
Security personnel in an anti-Maoist operation/ANI file image
The Gadchiroli police have busted a camp of Maoists on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and seized some gelatin sticks, detonators and other items from there, an official said on Sunday.

The police received intelligence inputs late Friday night that some armed Maoists were camping on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border near Chutintola village to carry out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said in a release.

An anti-Maoist operation was immediately launched by the local police and C-60 teams, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police.

On Saturday morning, the C-60 units reached a 450-metre-high hilltop from where Maoists had fled, the official said.

During a search, a huge shelter and Maoist camp was found on the hilltop, he said, adding that Maoists managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the extremely difficult terrain and undulating mountains.

Several items, including detonators, gelatin sticks, cordex wires, batteries, walkie-talkie chargers, backpacks and Maoist literature, were seized and the camp was later destroyed, the official said. -- PTI
