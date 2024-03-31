RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: Liquor outlets, distilleries to be under CCTV surveillance in T'gana
March 31, 2024  16:42
File image
File image
For the first time in Telangana, all 24 liquor production points have been brought under CCTV surveillance to keep a check on the illegal flow of alcohol in the run-up to the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.   

Chief Electoral Office Vikas Raj said to prevent unwarranted liquor distribution during the elections, the state Excise Department is monitoring the sale of alcohol and will inform the Election Commission if there is a spike of more than 20 per cent in its production.   

The official said all the belt shops (unauthorised satellite shops) of liquor were shut down and the illegal network of distribution was stopped to a large extent.   

"For the first time in Telangana state, 24 production points (for liquor--distilleries and breweries) all of them were brought under CCTV. And that was centrally monitored by the Commissioner's office and I (CEO) also have access to that. The outlets were brought under CCTV surveillance in September 2023 (ahead of state assembly polls). From then onwards we started monitoring the production of liquor, where it is being transported and whether everything is being accounted for or not. This way we were able to ensure that liquor movement is regulated and controlled ( during polls)," Vikas Raj said.    

As part of efforts to crack down on illegal distribution of freebies, he said there is strict vigil on all godowns including those belonging to e-commerce platforms by forming teams by the GST and CGST departments. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mirabai Chanu set for comeback with an eye on Paris Olympics
Mirabai Chanu set for comeback with an eye on Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu, who has been recuperating from hip tendonitis she suffered during the Asian Games in September last year, has all but qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Rahul, Akhilesh, Sunita Kejriwal: Who will attend INDIA's rally?
Rahul, Akhilesh, Sunita Kejriwal: Who will attend INDIA's rally?

The Congress said the rally by the INDIA will send a "strong message" to the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's residence is located, that the BJP-led government's "time is up".

British national detained for entering Puri temple, assaulting cops
British national detained for entering Puri temple, assaulting cops

When the police personnel stopped him and asked him to leave the temple premises as non-Hindus are not allowed entry into the temple, Thomas allegedly assaulted the cops, they said.

Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal slams BJP at INDIA rally
Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal slams BJP at INDIA rally

In her maiden speech at a political rally, Sunita also asked people whether Kejriwal should resign as Chief Minister.

South will help reach Modi's goal of 370 LS seats: Gadkari
South will help reach Modi's goal of 370 LS seats: Gadkari

The work we have done in the south and the northeast over the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we have started getting results of the same, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances