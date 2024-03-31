RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


KCR's vehicle searched by election officials: BRS
March 31, 2024  16:56
As part of poll duty, election officials on Sunday searched the bus in which former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was traveling during his visit to Suryapet district, about 170 km from Hyderabad. 

Telangana will vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 13 for which the Model Code Conduct is currently in place. 

According to sources in the BRS, Rao was on his way to Suryapet as part of his tour to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions. 

The BRS sources said the vehicle was checked at Edulaparre tanda check post in the district. KCR was interacting with farmers to instill confidence in view of the drought-like conditions faced by them, party sources said. -- PTI
