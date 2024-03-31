RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Guwahati airport roof blown away in rain, storm; flights hit
March 31, 2024  21:42
A view of Guwahati airport after its rooftop was blown away in rain, storm/ANI Photo
A view of Guwahati airport after its rooftop was blown away in rain, storm/ANI Photo
A sudden downpour accompanied by a storm wreaked havoc at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday, prompting the authorities to briefly halt operations and divert six flights to other destinations, a senior official said. 

The storm uprooted a big tree at the Oil India complex outside the Adani Group-controlled facility and blocked a road, chief airport officer Utpal Baruah said. 

"We immediately rushed there and cleared the road for smooth supply of fuel to the terminal. It took us over half-an-hour," he said. 

When the rain and storm lashed the area, a portion of the roof was blown away in the forecourt area, Baruah said. 

"It was very old and could not withstand the impact. Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control," he said. 

A purported video of the ceiling falling apart and rainwater gushing has gone viral on different social media platforms. Baruah also said that water entered the terminal from the ceiling. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Salah stunner sends Liverpool top
EPL PIX: Salah stunner sends Liverpool top

Salah's sublime second-half strike leaves Liverpool on 67 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of City on a pivotal day in the title race.

How 1974 Ranji Trophy win shaped Karnataka cricket
How 1974 Ranji Trophy win shaped Karnataka cricket

The path found by champions like GR Viswanath, Syed Kirmani, Brijesh Patel, EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar has only broadened over the years through which several ace cricketers walked through.

In Pictures - Pant explodes, Warner shines as DC post 191 vs CSK
In Pictures - Pant explodes, Warner shines as DC post 191 vs CSK

IMAGES from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings played on Sunday in Visakhapatnam

As BJP rakes up Katchatheevu, DMK says opposed giving it away
As BJP rakes up Katchatheevu, DMK says opposed giving it away

If Modi was really keen on Katchatheevu, he could have reclaimed that island during his 10 years in office, he said.

Mohit Sharma explains art of deceptive slow bowling
Mohit Sharma explains art of deceptive slow bowling

Thanks for reminding me that I'm aging: Mohit Sharma

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances