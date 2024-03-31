Ex-SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya to contest LS polls from UP's Kushinagar





Claiming that he held talks with the INDIA bloc constituents from Uttar Pradesh over seat sharing but got no response, Maurya also announced that S N Chauhan will be his party's candidate from the Deoria Lok Sabha seat.





The names of other candidates of the party would be announced soon, he added. Kushinagar and Deoria Lok Sabha seats will vote in the seventh and final phase of the general elections on June 1.





In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said that since the formation of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, he has been trying to strengthen the INDIA bloc and make it win.





"We also appealed to the people of the country to save the Constitution, democracy and get rid of the BJP," he said.





"I held talks with the leaders of both the big parties of Uttar Pradesh who are the constituents of the INDIA bloc and... sent a list of five names," Maurya said. The former minister said that he waited for their decision. -- PTI

