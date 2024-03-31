RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Constitution will be changed if...: Rahul at INDIA rally
March 31, 2024  16:45
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at INDIA rally in New Delhi/ANI on X
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country's Constitution will be changed and people's rights taken away. 

Addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, the former Congress chief said this is not an ordinary election but one to save the country's democracy and Constitution. 

"When pressure is put on umpires and captain, players are bought off and the match is won, in cricket, it is called match-fixing. We have Lok Sabha polls before us. Who selected the umpires? Before the match started, two players were arrested... Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these polls," Gandhi said. 

The BJP is raising the slogan of getting 400 seats, but without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying media, they will not be able to cross even 180 seats, he claimed. 

Gandhi said the Congress is the biggest opposition party and all its accounts have been frozen. -- PTI
