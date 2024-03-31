RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress receives fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr
March 31, 2024  12:57
In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. 

With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress. 

According to sources, the fresh tax notices relate to 2014-15 (Rs 663 crore), 2015-16 (around Rs 664 crore) and 2016-17 (around Rs 417 crore). 

The authorities have ended the tax exemption available to political parties and have taxed the party for the entire collections, they added. 

The Congress has also been taxed for "third-party entries" made in diaries seized from some of its leaders by probe agencies during raids, the sources said. 

The main opposition party on Friday said that it has received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore. -- PTI
