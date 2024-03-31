RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Christians celebrate Easter with religious fervour in Kerala
March 31, 2024  14:22
Midnight Easter prayer being held at a church in Kottayam, Kerala/ANI on X
Cutting across denominations, Christians in Kerala on Sunday joined their brethren across the world in celebrating Easter with traditional fervour commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion. 

Devotees thronged the churches in the state since the small hours to attend midnight or early morning masses and special prayers. 

Heads of various church denominations, bishops and priests led the Easter mass at various churches across the state. 

Easter also marked the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection. 

Ending the 40-day-long lent season, traditional Christian families prepared sumptuous feast at home. 

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha poll candidates of various political parties visited churches in their respective constituencies on the day of Easter and met priests and faithful there. -- PTI
